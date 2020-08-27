Funeral for Carl Reed, 74, Oklahoma City will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Capitol Hill Assembly of God, 2400 West I 240 Service Rd., OKC, OK 73159
Mr. Reed was born Jan. 13, 1946, and died Aug. 25, 2020. He was a retired Lawton Police Officer.
Viewing will be Monday Aug. 31, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., family will be present 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vondel Smith & Sons Mortuary Heritage Burial at South Lakes, 4000 SW 119th St. Oklahoma City.
Burial to follow at Gracemont Cemetery, Gracemont.