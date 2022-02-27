Carl James Paddyaker Jr. passed away on Feb. 18, 2022 in Lawton. He was born May 11, 1967 at Lawton Indian Hospital in Lawton Oklahoma to Carl J. Paddyaker Sr. and Vernice (Tubby) Tahchawwickah Williams.
Junior attended Indiahoma High School. He later continued his education by completing Small Engine Repair at Vo-Tech. He was a man of many trades and he loved the outdoors more than anything else. He worked as a construction worker, mechanic, and thoroughly enjoyed landscaping until his disability made him retire. He really enjoyed living off the land by hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing with his grandkids out in the country. Junior also enjoyed the many of weekends riding dirt bikes, camping and taking the boat out to go juggin’ with his son Christopher, sister, Char and brother-in-law, Marshall. But most of all Junior liked shootin’ just to be shootin’.
He is survived by father and stepmother, Carl and Bonita Paddyaker; sons and daughter-in-law: Christopher and Samantha Large and Aaron Paddyaker; daughter, Sarah Paddyaker; sisters and brothers-in-law: Charlotte and Marshall Niedo; Carol and Joe Jimenez; Mona Gail and Tommy Hancox, and Dee-Dee Jozwiak; brothers and sisters-in-law: Kevin and Erin Paddyaker Jr. and Lisa Yackeyonny; Kelly and Angela Yackeyonny, and Robert Simmons; grandchildren: Isaiah, Sierra, Kierra, Dominic Large, Madison Bucktrot, and D’Angelo Paddyaker; nieces: Selena Ray, Baylee Paddyaker, and Tiffany Cable; nephews: Lawrence Perez II, Bubba and Byron Brewer, and Kerry Paddyaker; special childhood friend, Joey Sorrow and many other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Vernice (Tubby) and Roger Williams; brother, Warren (Bitty) Tahchawwickah; maternal grandparents, Marvin and Sarah SaddleBlanket, Allen and Barbara Tahchawwickah; paternal grandparents, Hazel Thurman and Benton Paddyaker Sr.; aunts: Carol Hall and Ermina (Docky) Burgess; uncles: Preston and Virgil Tahchawwickah; cousins: Rodney, Donna, and Kimberly Tahchawwickah, Frieda Wetselline, and Ruben (Kahoo) Burgess.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Monday Feb. 28, 2022 at Cache KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.