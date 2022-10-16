Carl Henry (Hank) Bardsher, 61, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at his home east of Lawton. He was born on Dec. 30, 1960 in Duncan, to Carl Darrow and Doris June (Williams) Bardsher. He graduated from Cache High School in 1979. Hank farmed and ranched most of his life. He raised roosters and spent many hours taking care of them at his rooster ranch. He loved his Jack Russell dogs, of which he had many throughout the years. Few people know he also enjoyed reading, especially Gamecock magazine and Stephen King novels. He was always the life of the party, and his home was open to anyone who wanted to drop in at any time. Hank was always the first to crack a joke, usually at the most inappropriate time! His quick wit is unmatched. He will be missed.
Survivors include three sisters: Carla Wade and husband Jerry of Lawton; Susan Barker and husband, Ronnie of Cache, and Cindy Kolb of Cache; roommate and cousin, Garold Ray Bardsher of the home; five nieces: Meghann DeLong and husband Rodney of Denton, Texas; Amanda Walker and husband Hank of Lawton; Candice Rowland of Oklahoma City; Stacy Kolb of Oklahoma City, and January Kolb of Cache; three nephews: Billy D Kolb of Lawton; Christopher Kolb of Cache and Tanner Wade of Lawton. He also leaves behind numerous friends he made through his cattle dealings and many rooster buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services are planned at this time at Hank’s request. His wish is to be remembered the way he was before his illness.
If you would like to honor his memory, you may do so by donating to any animal welfare organization of your choice.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to the CCMH Hospice team, especially LaVonne, Sondra, Gloria and Lisa. A very special thank you to LeAnn. We love you. You’re the best.