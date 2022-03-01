Funeral for Carl Glenn Kriz will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Mallow, pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Carl Glenn Kriz, age 71, of Irving, Texas, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 in Irving. He was born to J.G. and Mary Kriz on June 14, 1950 in Lawton. He married LeAnn McLaughlin on April 29, 1971 in Lawton. Carl attended Geronimo School for 12 years and graduated as Salutatorian in 1968. He went on to graduate from Cameron College in 1971. Carl and LeAnn moved to Irving, Texas, where he had a career in computers. He worked at Change Healthcare as a production engineer. He was a knowledgeable, faithful and dedicated employee. His peers and leadership team could depend on him to support them whenever they needed his expertise and assistance.
He coached soccer for 33 years. He served as president of Irving Soccer for four years where he also served on the board as General Manager for eight years and Commissioner Chairman for 11 years. He was a Tournament Committee member for 30 years and a delegate from Irving Soccer to North Texas State Soccer for four years. He served on the Irving Parks Board, where he helped build a playground in Irving. Carl and LeAnn were inducted into the Irving Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. Carl and LeAnn were Volunteers of the Year for North Texas Soccer in 2013. The mayor of Irving proclaimed June 12, 2008 as Carl and LeAnn Kriz Day. Carl and LeAnn helped sponsor a soccer team from Merton, England in 1986 and 1987 and housed a soccer player that participated in the Dallas Cup Soccer Tournament.
Carl and LeAnn taught soccer in the Stars Program at Irving Independent School District. They both volunteered for Family Outreach for five years with Dallas County Child Protective Services.
He was a wise man, he was my best friend, he was my grandpa, and he was my dad.
He is survived by his wife LeAnn, of the home; a daughter, Barbara Lloyd and son, Charlie Kriz, both of Geronimo; six grandchildren: Rae Ann Kriz; Libby Lloyd; Tyler Kriz; Savannah Kriz; Kylee Kriz and Connor McLauglin. He had a large extended family, The McLaughlin’s and a special cousin, Allen Dickson.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Mary and J.G. Kriz and brothers, Kent Kriz and Stanley Kriz.
