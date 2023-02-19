CACHE — Carl Eldon Atauvich, 89, of Camp 7 of Cache, OK, passed away on February 16, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Carl was born to Lee Atauvich and Rose Yokesuite on December 14, 1933.
Carl married Carla Tahah Atauvich in 1960 and to this marriage 11 children were joined together as one family. Carl attended Fort Sill Indian School at a very young age until he graduated. Then he went on to attend Haskell Indian Nation College. In January 12, 1956, he enlisted into the Navy until December 23, 1959, earning the rank of seaman. While in the Navy he was the pitcher for his ship’s team and a boxer. After the military he went on to attend college in Durant, OK, earning his certification in Small Engine Repairs. He worked for the Wildlife Refuge and built the picnic tables across Mt. Scott. He then worked at Fort Sill as a carpenter.
He was employed by the Comanche Nation HIP, served as the director for Comanche Nation Housing Authority for five years and served on the Board of Commissioners of CNHA. His hobbies included fastpitch softball as a pitcher that won many tournaments to include having his own team, Cache Chiefs. He was an admirable gourd dancer, captain of Camp 7 Hand Game Team and an avid Oklahoma Sooners fan. He loved going to casinos, traveling and hanging out with his grandchildren and being bossy.
He is survived by spouse of oldest daughter, George Wermy, Karla Sue Kowena, Steve Cable and spouse Darla, Carlene, Donna, Tonyelle and spouse Gary Unah, and Donnelle, Kent and spouse Pam; sisters, Arlene Kemp and Eleanor McDaniel; 40 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and many, many adopted family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children: Gerri, Letta, Dale, Renita, Owenetta, and Beakay Clark; sister, Barbara Hoyt; brothers: Vernon, Vandel, and Willis Nauni; bother-in-law, Pat McDaniel; sons-in-law: Kenny Kowena, Del Wermy, Dennis Wermy, and Bernie Maxey; grandchildren: Steve Cable Jr., Shanelle Aitson, Sarah Wermy, and Gabrielle Aitson.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. The prayer service and funeral service will be held at Watchetaker Hall on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow directly after the funeral service at Deyo Mission Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.