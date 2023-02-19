CACHE — Carl Eldon Atauvich, 89, of Camp 7 of Cache, OK, passed away on February 16, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Carl was born to Lee Atauvich and Rose Yokesuite on December 14, 1933.

Carl married Carla Tahah Atauvich in 1960 and to this marriage 11 children were joined together as one family. Carl attended Fort Sill Indian School at a very young age until he graduated. Then he went on to attend Haskell Indian Nation College. In January 12, 1956, he enlisted into the Navy until December 23, 1959, earning the rank of seaman. While in the Navy he was the pitcher for his ship’s team and a boxer. After the military he went on to attend college in Durant, OK, earning his certification in Small Engine Repairs. He worked for the Wildlife Refuge and built the picnic tables across Mt. Scott. He then worked at Fort Sill as a carpenter.

