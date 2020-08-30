Carl, 74, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday August 25th, 2020. He joined the Lawton Police Department, in 1975, where he served as a Patrolman and later a Detective for 23 years. Viewing and Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Monday August 31, 2020 at Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes with family to greet friends 4PM-6PM. A service to celebrate Carl’s life will be held 10AM Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Capitol Assembly of God 2400 SW 74th Street (south side of I-240) Oklahoma City, OK 73159 with burial to follow at Gracemont Cemetery in Gracemont, OK. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website chaokc.com and on their Facebook Page, Capitol Hill Assembly of God. Please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave a condolence for the family.
