Carl Alexander Gibbs, a 10-year resident of Rockwall, TX, passed away on January 31, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born on October 17, 1947, in Lawton, OK, to Floyd Clinton Gibbs and Fannie Bell (Scruggs) Gibbs. Carl was known as “The Realest” and was respected as a CPA who spent 40 years working at Halliburton. A good man to all who knew him, Carl was noble, caring, honorable, stern and most importantly, a great husband, father, and grandfather. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 53 years: Gale Gibbs; son: Carl Lynn Gibbs and wife Brenda; daughter: Paige Gibbs; grandchildren: James Gibbs, Shay Gibbs, River Forte, Cooper Gibbs, Tate Gibbs, Spencer Gibbs, and Sailee Gibbs; brothers: William Gibbs and wife Mary, Roger Gibbs, and Victor Gibbs; along with a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law: Jay Wilson. A Night of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall Location. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at Hulen Methodist Church in Walters, Oklahoma. The service starts at 1:00 pm then a meal to follow. We will be spreading ashes at the farm. Church address 13702 SE Baseline Rd. Walters, Ok. Memorial donations in Carl’s honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/.