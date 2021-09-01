Funeral services for Carey Winston Riley will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Neighbors, Pastor of Locust Grove Baptist Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial will be in the West Cache KCA Cemetery, West of Apache.
Carey Winston Riley, 56, Lawton passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Lawton. He was born Aug. 9, 1965 in Norman, to David Earl and Marianne (Lucas) Riley. He attended kindergarten and first grades in Oklahoma City, second through fifth in Moore, and sixth through twelfth in Cashion. He graduated from Cashion High School in 1983 and moved to Lawton in 1984 where he went to work with his Opa Albert B. Lucas as a carpenter. In 1987 he met Tonya Marie Koassechony and they remained together for many years before marrying in 2008. When he met Tonya, he wasn’t an only child anymore. He now had brothers and sisters he always wanted. Carey loved being with his mom and dad, they did everything together. When his parents moved to Lawton in 2003, he remodeled their home. He was a loving son and caring husband. Carey enjoyed watching Nebraska football with his dad. They were diehard Husker fans.
Survivors include his mother, Marianne Riley of Lawton; wife, Tonya of the home; a very special nephew/son, Sterling P. Burdex, who came into his life as a baby and Carey enjoyed watching him grow, playing with him and teaching him; his aunts: Dee Roberts of Oklahoma City; Connie Riley of Muskogee; Dorothy Henning of Crete, Nebraska and his uncle Wayne Riley and wife Yvonne also of Crete, Nebraska. He was also survived by his cousins, Rainer and Dagmar Pommer and their children: Bjorn and Helen Pommer and Lisa and Sven Pommer all of Stadtbergen, Germany, many special friends and numerous other special cousins and relatives.
Carey was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, Albert B. and Herta Lucas, Earl and Marie Riley, his uncles: Robert Riley; Kenneth Riley; Vern Riley; Clayton Riley; Darrel Henning; Charles Roberts and his aunts: Ramona Riley; Thelma Grasz; Marilyn Riley and Jean Riley.
