Cara Del Taylor Collins, 55, Stratford, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at her home. Memorial service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at her home in Stratford, with Heart of Truth Pastor Sharon Jones officiating. A memorial video and condolences book will be available at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters, for anyone not attending the memorial service who’d like to pay their respects and her family will receive visitors from 2-4:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 at Hart-Wyatt. Cara’s cremains will partially be interred at both the Walters Cemetery and in Stratford.
Cara was born April 19, 1965, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Dianna Jeanne Lloyd and Jack Abla. She was adopted April 21, 1965, by Dale and Dolores “Dee” Rae (Prough) Taylor, of Walters, Oklahoma, joining a loving family with an older sister, Tandi Taylor Parent, also adopted by the Taylors, and younger brother, Clifton.
She grew up in Walters, attending school there. She graduated in 1992 from Aladdin Beauty College in Lawton. She then graduated in 1995 from Vernon Regional Junior College in Wichita Falls, Texas. She received an Associate Degree in Business in 2006 and a Bachelors in Arts degree in Behavioral Science, in 2011, from Western International University, Phoenix, Arizona, where she graduated Cum Laude.
Cara married Jeffrey Don Collins September 24, 2016, at the Heart of Truth Church in Temple, Oklahoma. She worked for many years as Activities Director for several Long-term Care facilities throughout Texas. She medically retired (disability) in 2011. She served as President of North Texas Activities Directors Association 1996-97. She was named to Cambridge Who’s Who in 2004, the National Deans’ List in 2004-05 and the Gold Key International Honor Society in 2008. She enjoyed photography, playing pool, gardening and landscaping, quilting, cooking, writing poetry, white water rafting, playing with her dogs and as a child, she enjoyed horseback riding.
She was preceded in death by her biological mother and father; her adopted father; Grandparents, Carrol and Beatrice Taylor, J. Fred and Jewell Zachary, and Alvin and Evelyn Wren; Aunts Judith Prough and Helen Fletcher; Uncle Lois Fletcher; Ex Mother-in-Law and Lifelong Friend Helen Goodeagle; Close Friends BJ Rayford and “Aunt” Alice Hollinshead; and Former Fiance Jim Hollinshead.
Survivors include her husband, of the home; her son Brent Chasey and Andrea Wray, of Chickasha; grandchildren Whitley, Delaney and Chasey Wray, all of Chickasha; her adopted mother, of Cyril; brothers Jason Lloyd, of Stratford; Clifton Taylor, of Cyril; and Allen Parsons, of Florida; sisters Tandi Taylor Parent, of Cyril; Jannet Burk, of Muskogee; Cathi Ringenburg and her husband David, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Sister-in-Law Dana Parson, of Washington (state); Brothers-in-Law Rodney Collins, of Walters; and Brian Collins, of El Reno; Cousins Shelley R. Burns, of Florida; “Aunt” Pat Zachary, Jay Barbe and Jayden Barbe, all of Walters; Kelly Wren, of Colorado; and Barbe Mitchell, of Bakersfield, California; Aunts and Uncles Joyce and Ken Peters, of Lawton; Ken and Cheryl Wren, of Colorado; Great-Aunt Zada Mitchell, of Bakersfield, California; Nephews Devin Lloyd and Cade Burk, both of Muskogee; Aaron Hunter Corrothers, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Tristan Parsons, of Washington; and Noah Collins, of Walters; Nieces Gracie Parsons, of Washington; Ashtyn Mironchek and her husband John, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Krista Anderson and Chloe, Glory and Journey Collins, all of Walters; God-Children Jodie D. Thurman, of Gresham, Oregon; Alexus Taylor Bashum, of Prineville, Oregon; and Brooklyn Miracle and Koby Adams, both of Randlett; former Step-Children Jarrod Harmon and his wife Jewell, and Melissa Harmon all of Kemp, Texas; and Krista Harmon, of San Diego, California; Special Child Kelcie Rayford, of Walters; Great Nieces and Nephews Tyler, Kiera and Presley Anderson, all of Walters; Aiden and Mason Mironchek, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Caison Burk, of Muskogee; Furr Babies Bella Rose, Bindi Blossom and Breezy; Life-Long Friends Tammy Kay Northrop Brown, of Randlett; Val and Linda Shaull, of Gresham, Oregon; and Sid Stringer and Shirley Bashum, of Prineville, Oregon; and many more cousins and special friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association or Kindful Hospice of Ada.