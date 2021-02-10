Candice Lois Waugh Howard, 31, of Elgin to her heaven home on Saturday Feb. 6, 2021. Candace died in John Peter Smith Hospital-Trauma Unit in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Graveside service will be Friday Feb. 12, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Cache Creek KCA Cemetery west of Apache. Burial is under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Candace Lois (Waugh) Howard was born Nov. 26, 1989 in Lawton to Clint and Dorothy Waugh. She attended school in Elgin. She lived her whole life in Comanche County. She was a member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
She worked a few years for Sonic Drive Inn, other than that, her life was her three girls: Carissa (10), Cassidy (7) and Serenity (4). In addition to her children, she leaves behind her mother, Dorothy Waugh of Elgin; one brother, Colton Waugh; one sister Danielle Klinekole; two nephews: Tanner and Hunter Holsted; grandmothers: Georgia Sapcut and Alma Lois Waugh all of Elgin. She leaves behind to cherish her memory many nieces, cousins and aunts, uncles and countless friends-too numerous to name.
She is preceded in death by her father, Clint Waugh; grandfathers: Gene Waugh and Kenneth Klinekole; grandmother, Dorothy Tommy Sapcut.