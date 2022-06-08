Calvin Glen Monroe, 86 of Sterling, passed from this life on June 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City, in the loving presence of his family. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the Sterling High School Auditorium, burial to follow at Sterling Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home beginning on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Calvin was a friend to many, never having met a stranger. He was a man who valued God, family, and community above all. Born to Roscoe “Rock” and Hattie Monroe, on June 28, 1935 in Parks, Arkansas, Calvin was the first of two cherished sons. He had many adventures with his beloved brother, Bill Monroe, growing up on the banks of the Washita River near Mannsville and Greasy Bend. He attended Mannsville High School; Murray State College, where he obtained his Associate’s Degree; Southeastern State University, where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees; and North Texas University, where he went for his Doctoral studies. Calvin met the love of his life in his late 20’s, Lawana Rozzell Monroe, whom he married on Sept. 6, 1963. To this union, there were two dear sons born, Van Monroe and Scott Monroe, who Calvin loved more than anything. Some of Calvin’s favorite moments in life were spent driving the tractor as a young boy on the family farm; restoring old cars; watching OU games with Van; camping and family vacations with his children, grandchildren, and brothers and sisters-in-law; sleepovers with his grandchildren; and visiting and reminiscing with old friends and colleagues—especially his in-laws at the Rozzell family reunion. Calvin spent his life and career working in and for the Oklahoma Public School System. He started his career in school administration as Principal at Springer Public Schools and later went on to serve as Superintendent at Graham Public Schools, Bray Public Schools, Wayne Public Schools, and ultimately retired from Sterling Public Schools as Superintendent in 1993. He had a heart for the communities that he served and cherished his time spent at each one. Calvin held his family the dearest of all and loved them steadfastly and fiercely. He enjoyed many adventures with his beloved wife and sons. Later in life, his eyes would sparkle every time a grandchild walked in the door, even if it was just for a short visit. He was the resident worrier—especially about his grandson Marine Corporal Ryan Elzey, who he was very proud of, and is currently serving in Okinawa, Japan, and two of his granddaughters while recently pregnant with his first two great-grandchildren. He was always ready to share a good story with and poke a little fun at any grandchild ready to listen.
Calvin is survived by his beloved wife, Lawana Monroe, of Sterling; son Van Monroe and daughter-in-law, Chandra Monroe, of Sterling; daughter-in-law, Robin Monroe Elzey and her husband, Michael Elzey of Indiahoma; brother, Bill Monroe and sister-in-law, Betty Monroe, of Ardmore; grandchildren: Kelsee Kephart and her husband Kyle Kephart; Taylor Webb and her husband Erik Webb; Hannah Elzey and her fiancé Eli Hoyt; Ryan Elzey, and Jett Monroe; and great-grandchildren: Hadley Rae Webb and soon-to-arrive Camille Monroe Kephart.
Calvin is preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe “Rock” and Hattie Monroe; his mother and father-in-law, Steve and Alma Monroe; his dear son, Scott Monroe; and numerous beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, and other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Calvin’s name to the Sterling First Baptist Building Fund or any charity of choice.
