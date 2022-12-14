Funeral service for Calvin Adrian Rury will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Assembly of God Church in Fletcher. Burial will follow at Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Our dad passed away on Dec. 12, 2022.
Calvin was born on April 26, 1939, to Clarence and Nellie Dee (Reynolds) Rury. He attended Fletcher Public Schools until he enlisted in the Air Force. He then enlisted in the Army where he served three tours in Vietnam. He retired from the army in 1977. We went on to work for Comanche County, operating heavy equipment for 20 years.
He loved being outdoors, fishing and hunting. He loved riding his Harley with his friends on trips out West. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was always willing to help. He had a calming spirit that would make you feel ok when things weren’t going the way that you expected, and his words of wisdom would bring it all back into perspective.
He had the biggest heart and was truly a giving soul, expecting nothing in return. He was a great man and the best father that you could ever ask for. He lived a very interesting and great life. He always led by example. Hopefully, my brother and I can carry on in his memory.
Calvin is survived by his brother Charles Rury; sisters: Deloris Kloft, Janie Mantooth, and Janis Brooks; and sons: Jeff Rury and Jared Rury.
He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Nellie Rury, his brother, James Rury, and his sister Betty Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in the name of Calvin A Rury to the Fletcher Public School Library.