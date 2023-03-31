Funeral Services for Cade Cromwell will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023 at First United Methodist Church, Walters with Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home.

Cade Scherler Cromwell was born June 11, 1975 in Lawton to Roger Stanley and June Ann (Scherler) Cromwell and departed this life in Oklahoma City on March 28, 2023 at the age of 47 years, 9 months and 17 days.

