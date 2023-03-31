Funeral Services for Cade Cromwell will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023 at First United Methodist Church, Walters with Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home.
Cade Scherler Cromwell was born June 11, 1975 in Lawton to Roger Stanley and June Ann (Scherler) Cromwell and departed this life in Oklahoma City on March 28, 2023 at the age of 47 years, 9 months and 17 days.
Cade grew up at Walters, graduating from Walters High School in 1993. He then attended Southwestern in Weatherford, and eventually attended Red River Vo-Tech. Through an auto body proficiency test he won a scholarship to attend OSU Okmulgee to study his trade. Following school he worked at the Ford house in Muskogee, living in a cabin on Fort Gibson Lake.
Cade returned to Walters around 2002 and began doing auto body work for numerous shops in Burkburnett, TX, Lawton, Marlow and at Battison in Duncan for a several years. He last worked at Jim Lien Auto Body in Lawton for several months and has since enjoyed taking special care of the lawn, flowers and cats, as well as, tinkering with Avery’s truck. He also enjoyed boating and fishing, cooking and grilling, watching football and especially loved time with Avery.
He was preceded in death by his mother, June Cromwell; maternal grandfather, Marvin Scherler; and his paternal grandparents, Oliver and Margaret Cromwell.
Survivors include his son, Avery Cade Cromwell of Lawton; his father, Roger Cromwell of Walters; two sisters and their families: Charisa and Steve Winfrey of Edmond and kids: Mallory Winfrey and Oliver Winfrey, Summer and Rob Thiele of Piedmont, and son Roger Thiele; his maternal grandmother, Trecyl Scherler of Lawton; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.