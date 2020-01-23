Funeral service for C.H. Brazzel will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Central Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Thoma officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
C.H. Brazzel, age 70, died Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born February 6, 1949, which happened to be a Sunday, in Hobart, Oklahoma to Claude Henry and Geneva L. (Pixley) Brazzel. C.H. grew up in Lawton and was a 1967 graduate of Lawton High School. Following graduation he joined the Marine Corps, enlisting on December 28, 1967 and serving until his discharge on January 15, 1970.
C.H. returned to Lawton in 1970 and began working full time at the Fairmont Creamery Co. and, using his G.I. Bill, began course work on a degree in Criminal Justice at Cameron College. He joined the Lawton Police Department on October 30, 1974 and at the time of his death was still serving actively on the police force.
He married Cova Hix on January 8, 1972 and they had two daughters, Jenifer Michele and Lara Ann. He later married Sandy Manyik on December 20, 2008 in Lawton. Together they lived out his dream of owning land and caring for his horses and cows.
C.H. was a member of Central Baptist Church but often supported the activities of other area churches. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He loved law enforcement and worked security at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Western Hills Christian Church, Central Mall, Cameron Football Stadium, Community Free Breakfast at Centenary United Methodist Church and countless other places protecting the City of Lawton. C.H. never met a stranger and had a unique way of being friends with everyone.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy, of the home; daughters Jenifer Michele Stamper, Lawton, and Lara Ann Pesek and husband Jimmy, Norman, Oklahoma; step children, Rick Sasser and fiancé Josh Hays, Oklahoma City, Shannon Smith, Lawton, Samantha Sapp, Memphis, Missouri and Rebecca Buchanan and husband Aaron, Enid, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Ethan Stamper, Gavin Stamper, Avery Pesek, Carsen Stamper, Kali Richards, Kadin Richards, Hunter Sapp, Kennady Sapp, Nixon Buchanan, Londyn Buchanan and Pierce Buchanan; brother, James Brazzel, Lawton; sister, Mary Ann Brazzel, Lawton; sister-in-law, Glenda Brazzel, Fort Worth, Texas; former son-in-law, Terry Stamper, Lawton; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
His parents, brother, Gary Brazzel, and his special friend, Raymond McAlister, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 901 SW B Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501 or to Family Promise of Lawton, P.O. Box 142, Lawton, Oklahoma 73502.
