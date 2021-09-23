Bryon Keith Maddox, 61, of Lawton went to his heavenly reward on September 20, 2021.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Post Oak Cemetery in Indiahoma with Pastor Matt Asetamy officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Keith was born in Lawton to George Coosewoon and Mary Alice Maddox on Jan. 31, 1960. He attended school in Lawton, Corn Bible Academy in Weatherford and graduated for Lawton Christian School. He graduated from Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
Keith is survived by three sisters: Virginia Wauqua and Mable Otipoby both of Lawton and Rosemary Chibitty of Indiahoma; brother, Sammy Watts of Apache; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George Coosewoon and Mary Alice Maddox; brother-in-law, Johnny Wauqua; and niece Georgeann Scott.
“In the Shadow of the Wichitas” celebrates the rich cultural history of Lawton, Oklahoma. The four-part documentary seeks to recognize key participants in the area’s development and was produced by The Lawton Constitution with support from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Comanche Home Cen…
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.