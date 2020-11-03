Funeral service for Bussie Wyatt will be 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Chad Fetzer pastor of NewHaven Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Bussie Wyatt, 80, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Lawton. Francis Henry Wyatt, Jr. was born on Flag Day , June 14, 1940, to Francis Henry Wyatt, Sr. (Buster Wyatt) and Kathleen Wyatt Nicholson (Johnson) in Lawton, Oklahoma. Bussie loved the fact that flags flew every year on his birthday, but he loved it even more when his great-granddaughter, Clayre, was born on his birthday and he was able to share that special day with her.
Bussie was raised in “the car business,” beginning in his father’s Lincoln Mercury dealership. Throughout the years, he worked for many different dealers including his sons, Todd and Mitchell, and even had the opportunity to work alongside his grandchildren, Brady and Brooke, at Milo Gordon Automall. He loved cars, and he could tell you every detail of any make or year of car down to the differences in the trunk capacity, oftentimes including a personal story as well! A dedicated employee, he continued working in sales until the last week of his life.
Bussie also followed his father’s dream in the development of an exclusive living district for a “New Era of Suburban Living.” He broke ground in 1963 on the development of Wyatt Acres, a passion he passed along to his sons, Todd and Mitchell, and granddaughter, Allison.
Bussie married his high school sweetheart, Johnna Gordon, on August, 27, 1959, resulting in the births of his three children: Todd Wyatt, Mitchell Wyatt, and Shana Horton.
Bussie’s love for his family only grew with the addition of six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Bussie spent the last 30 years of his life in the companionship of Marilyn Drew.
All those who knew Bussie knew he was a kind man with a heart of gold and an affinity for storytelling. He loved his family unconditionally and was never prouder than the moments when he was sharing about or celebrating with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Francis Henry Wyatt, Sr. (Buster Wyatt), and his mother, Kathleen (Kate) Wyatt Nicholson (Johnson).
He is survived by his children Todd Wyatt and wife Liz, Mitchell Wyatt and wife Perri Ann, and Shana Horton; grandchildren Allison Anderson and husband Clay, Brady Wyatt and wife Becca, Brooke Rooney and husband Taylor, Taylor Watson and husband Evan, Wyatt Horton and wife Katy, Lunden Simpson and husband Montana; great-grandchildren: Milo Wyatt, Lily Wyatt, Allie Kate Anderson, Quinn Rooney, Clayre Anderson, Mack Watson and Baby Boy Simpson on the way. He is also survived by his cousin, Susie Wong and her husband Vic and numerous other cousins he also held dear to his heart.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Kathleen Wyatt Nicholson Branch of the Lawton Public Library.
