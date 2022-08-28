Memorial service for Buddy Ethell, 67, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Ethell passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at his home in Lawton.
Buddy was born on May 13, 1955 in Lawton, to Elmon and Ouida (Dickens) Ethell. He grew up in Lawton where he enjoyed hunting and fishing from a young age. He attended Pecan Grove Elementary and Eisenhower Junior High School before graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1973. While in high school, Bud played tackle in their 1972 State Championship Runner-Up Team and he was All-District in football, having many scholarship offers but was finished with the game. After graduation he worked for Coca-Cola for two years before joining the Carpenter’s Union and two years later he became a Master Carpenter. He worked on Fort Sill for three years and later worked for Dallas Howard Construction where he remained for over 10 years. He then was self employed for many years and then in 1998, worked for Kyle Kinmonth Construction before having a stroke in 1999 which left him unable to continue his work.
He is survived by his brothers:, Mark, whom he lived with for the last 48 years, and Dick Ethell and his wife, Jan; and their and their son, Scott.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmon and Ouida; and his older brother Rick.
Bud was a kind, gentle, big man and may he always rest in peace.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shiner’s Children Hospital PO Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.