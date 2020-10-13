Bryan Keith Moore Of Cyril, OK Was born May 31, 1969 in Lawton, OK to Joe Moore and Kathrine “Kitty” Rath. He passed away October 8, 2020 in Oklahoma City, OK at the age of 51.
Bryan graduated from Newcastle Highschool in 1986. He also attended Cameron University and was then married. To this union, his daughter, Nicole, was born.
He went on to work as a salesman for his mother and step-father at their family owned business Rath, Inc; a poultry processing plant in Apache, OK. It is known in the area for its famous “Kitty’s Chicken”.
Later, Bryan became a member of the Apache No. 223 and Cache No. 391 Masonic Lodges in 2003, becoming a 32nd Degree Master Mason. He was of the Scottish Rite of Free Masons. He then went on to become a Shriner, volunteering at Shiner Hospitals. He was active in his local Shrine Club, participating in parades and events as a clown. For many years, he was also a volunteer fireman for the Porter Hill fire department.
Anyone that knew Bryan, knew that he never met a stranger; and was born with a love for motorcycles, cars and racing. He spent many nights at the Lawton racetrack with his dad Joe and friends. Always willing to lend a helping hand wherever needed.
He is survived by:
His partner, Dedee Russell, of the home
1 Daughter- Nicole Moore Oklahoma City, OK; 1 Step-son- Rick Scarberry Newcastle, OK; 1 Step-daughter- Tara Castleberry Mid-west City, OK; His Father and Step-mother- Joe and Lucy Moore Lawton, OK; 1 Sister and her husband- Kristi Rath Luker and Jason Luker Cyril, OK; Step-Brothers- Aaron Burton Altus, OK Andy Burton Keller, TX Several Aunts, Uncles and cousins
He was proceeded in death by: His Mother and Step-father Kathrine “Kitty” and Jerry Rath His Grandmother Gloria Hill A beloved nephew – Jerry Eugene Rath Lewis
A memorial service will be held October 17th at 4:30pm on the Rath Family Farm, west of Cyril.
The family requests that any flowers or plants be delivered to Rath, Inc., 908 E Apache Trail Rd, Apache, OK 73006 on Friday.
