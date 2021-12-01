Funeral service for Bruce Wayne Huffer, 61, of Blanchard, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Bob Quinnett of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church officiating.
Bruce passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Lawton.
Bruce was born on Nov. 22, 1960 in Blythville, Arkansas to Kerry and Elizabeth “Beth” (Shelton) Huffer. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school, graduating from MacArthur High School in 1979. He graduated from Oklahoma State Tech in Okmulgee, in 1981. Bruce was a lifelong member of the Union Pipe Fitters Local #344, Oklahoma City. He married Starlette Smith in 1981 and to this union two sons were born. He enjoyed riding his Harley and loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Zachary and Jessica Huffer, of Norman; his parents, Kerry and Elizabeth Huffer, of Lawton; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Mark and Christy Huffer, and Steven Huffer, all of Lawton; his grandchildren: Elijah and Marley Huffer, both of Norman; his nieces: Jessica Huffer, of Broken Bow, Nebraska and Kari Huffer, of Spring, TX; his great nephew, Ryker Gallup; and his aunt and uncle, Sonja and Mike Creighton and their family, of Warsaw, Indiana.
He is preceded in death by his former wife, Starlette Huffer; and his son, Kerry Nathaniel “Nate” Huffer.