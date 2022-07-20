Bruce Rotan passed away on July 15, 2022 at age 82 after a long battle with cancer. He was born May 27, 1940, in Tulare, CA.
Bruce was married 61 years to the love of his life, Donna. They have one daughter, Kellie, and one granddaughter, Khloe who were the light of Bruce’s life.
After a long career in ranching and farming, he retired due to medical illness to be with family. Bruce received an honorable discharge as a Specialist from National Guards and Army Reserves in 1964. He was a pilot and enjoyed owning and flying airplanes. He was an avid fan of the Reno Air Races and anything involving airplanes. Cars were a big part of his life from sales, racing to collecting.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Donna; daughter, Kellie; granddaughter, Khloe; sister-in-law and husband, Tonya and David Walker; brother and wife, James and Christy Rotan; sister, Judy Pavlock; and special nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Joe and Charlene Rotan; Aunt and Uncle, Eugene and L.V. Walker; brother, Dennis; sister, Cherry Johns.
Graveside services at Altus Cemetery are open to the public and will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022.
They would also like to sincerely thank friends and Traditions Health team for their ongoing help and support.