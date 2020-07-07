Bruce E. Pittman, 78 of Lawton passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Viewing will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Bruce was born in Swannanoa, NC to Grady and Dora Belle Pittman on September 4, 1941. He attended school and lived in North Carolina until he moved to Oklahoma to live with one of his older sisters. He worked as a roofer in construction for more than forty years. He loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; his son: David Pittman; his brother Truman Pittman and his wife Nancy; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his youngest son and eleven brothers and sisters.
