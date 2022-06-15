Memorial service for Brittney M. Newton will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Brittney M. Newton, 31, Lawton, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, in Lawton.
Brittney was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, on Nov. 18, 1990, to Patrick and Marie (Wilder) Dryburg. She graduated from Cache High School in 2009 and married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Gage Newton, on June 13, 2013. Brittney had an entrepreneurial spirit started several businesses including Expert Prospecting and Beauty Captured by Brittney. She was a real estate photographer and the social media marketing manager for Mid-America Lumber. She enjoyed flying her drone in her spare time. She was a sweet and generous person who would go above and beyond for those whom she loved.
She is survived by her husband, Gage Newton, of the home; mother, Marie Dryburg of Cache, Oklahoma; sister, Cara Dryburg of Wichita Falls, Texas; brother, Dillon Newton Roswell and wife Savanna of Roswell, New Mexico; father-in-law, Matthew Newton; mother-in-law, Sharlena Smith and husband Randy all of Lawton, Oklahoma; grandparents: Paengsri “Yai” Wilder, Paula and Gary Clarke, Rose and Dennis Dryburg, Byron “Bo” and Sylvia Bowman; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins: Steven and Brandon Thomason and Ashley Spencer-Boone.
She was preceded in death by her father and her grandfather, Dennis Dryburg.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.