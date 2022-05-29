Funeral services for Brianna Paige Velazquez will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Corbett Funeral Home in Oklahoma City with Pastor Robert L. Smith III officiating.
Brianna passed away on May 14, 2022 at a hospital in Oklahoma City due to injuries sustained from a horrific car wreck in Lawton, on Friday May 13, 2022. She was just 18 years old.
Brianna was born June 30, 2003 at Reynolds Army Hospital in Lawton, to parents Paul Anthony Velazquez (Tony) and Mary Elizabeth Velazquez (Hoff). Her daddy was deployed in Iraq at the time of her birth, but was able to call right after her birth while Mom and baby were still in recovery. Unfortunately, her daddy never got to meet Brianna in person because he was killed in action on November 2, 2003.
Brianna had a smile and presence that would light up any room the minute she walked in. Anyone that met her, loved her instantly. She never met a stranger, and was a pure light that no one could extinguish.
Brianna loved her family with all her heart and spending time with loved ones brought so much joy to her. She never held a grudge, or kept an ill feeling towards anyone. Bri was a free spirit with a huge heart, and her compassion was surpassed by no one. Brianna had a soft spot for the elderly, and enjoyed visiting her elderly neighbors, often talking with them for hours. Her passion for people led to her become a full-time caregiver to an elderly lady whom Brianna adored. Bri also loved animals, even after being attacked by two different dogs as a child. She told her family after the second dog attack, “it’s ok because sometimes dogs and people have misunderstandings.” Her childlike heart never diminished through her life.
Brianna is survived by her mother, Mary Velazquez-Woods; her big sister, Kirsti Velazquez; her big brother, David Velazquez and wife Makayla; two nephews: Paul Velazquez and Toni Conneywerdy; a niece, Aurora Velazquez; her grandparents: John and Beth Velazquez; four aunts: Carmen Huffman and husband Jeff; Adriana Velazquez; Donna Unroe, and Erin Gibbs and husband Gene; one uncle, Daniel Velazquez and wife Jennifer; cousins: Kassandra; Miranda; Alandra; Neo; Isa; Rhys; Boden; Addie; Gabriella; Isaiah; Analisa; Rhyot; Alyvia; Jaden, and Kellen; great-grandparents: Ava and Jim Wooldridge, and Sheigeko Hoff, as well as many more extended family who loved her dearly.
Brianna was preceded in death by her father Paul Velazquez; grandparents: Janie and Joe Hoff; great-grandparents: Ada and Billy Hisle, and great-grandfather, Joseph Hoff.
The family would also like to invite everyone to a dinner benefit in honor of Brianna on Sunday June 12, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Country Cafe 2602 SW Lee Blvd. There is also a memorial by Elmer Thomas Park that the community is encouraged to visit and add to.