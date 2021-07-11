Funeral Mass for Brian David Sibley will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Church in Elmendorf, Texas.
A reception will follow at St. Anthony’s Church facilities.
Brian David Sibley, age 60, of Lawton, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, July 2, 2021. He was born June 30, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas, to Anita Marie Sibley and Leslie Walton Sibley.
He graduated from St. Gerard High School in 1979 and earned his Bachelor of Business degree in Accounting from St. Mary’s University in 1983. He began his career at the public accounting firm KPMG and soon after obtained his CPA license. Brian had an impressive finance career that included serving as controller at Lone Star Bakery in San Antonio, internal audit manager at AmerisourceBergen in Philadelphia, and, for the last 13 plus years of his career, as vice president of finance at Republic Paperboard in Lawton. While working at Republic, he earned a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Cameron University with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Brian was a beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a gifted athlete who started playing football in Pop Warner and continued through high school and at Sul Ross State University, where he began his collegiate studies. Brian was a lifelong proponent of learning — he chose to continue his education by pursuing leadership development opportunities, several certifications, and additional degrees.
He was an avid deer hunter, diehard San Antonio Spurs fan, and unconditionally devoted Texas Longhorn football fan. In the past few summers he enjoyed offshore fishing trips with a group of coworkers that turned into friends. He was a lover of music and could tell you the title and artist of any song from any genre. He was a skilled cook, master griller, and always made the best turkey and dressing for Thanksgiving. Brian was the life of any gathering, no matter the occasion.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Anita and Leslie, brother, Gerald and sister, Phyllis.
He is survived by his daughter, Alison (Andrew) Berry of Grapevine, Texas; son Michael of Bedford, Texas; brother, Roger (Irene) of Elmendorf, Texas; and sister, Judy (Darrell) White of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
