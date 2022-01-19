Brenda Sue (Blankenship) Challacombe, age 73, of Frederick, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the Memorial Nursing Center in Frederick. A service will be held at a later date.
Brenda was born July 26, 1948, in Frederick, to Robroy and Norma Sue (Conditt) Blankenship. She attended Frederick Public Schools graduating from Frederick High School in 1966. She attended the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, and graduated from Cameron University with a B.S. Degree in Education. She later received her Master’s Degree in Education Administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. On Sept. 2, 1967, she was united in marriage to Thomas J. Challacombe in Frederick. Brenda was a lifelong learner and teacher. She taught school at Manitou Public Schools for several years before transferring to Frederick Public Schools where she taught at both the elementary and middle schools. In 1994, she became principal of Frederick Elementary until her retirement in 2010. She was known by many of her students and fellow teachers for her catchphrase “Troops, you are wearing me slick!”
She always spoke fondly of her days in Manitou of popping popcorn for basketball games and driving the school bus. She had a keen sense of humor like when she kissed a pig at the Frederick Elementary Fall Fest and loved dressing up for Halloween, as well as seeing her students in their costumes. She was a brilliant storyteller and would have the room laughing with her quick wit. She was a member of the Frederick First Baptist Church. Brenda was a wife, mother, nana, sis, Aunt B, and had many life-long cherished friends. After she retired, she looked forward to her weekly bridge game, reading People magazine, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy of 54 years; her children: Jonrob Challacombe and Causby Challacombe (Chenoa Daniel); two grandchildren: Emilio and Sofia Challacombe; one brother, Brad Blankenship (Coni); one uncle, Dr. Jerry Blankenship; one sister-in-law, Cynthia Challacombe; and her nieces and nephews: Blair McMillin; Bob Blankenship; Corry Challacombe; Derek Challacombe; Haley Huddleston; Natalie Blankenship; Ivy Epps, and Tobin Mateychick.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Patti Blankenship.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick School Enrichment Foundation in memory of Brenda Sue (Blankenship) Challacombe.
