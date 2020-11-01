Brant Wendell Poemoceah 60 of Lawton went to his heavenly home on Tuesday October 27, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Graveside service for Brant will be 11:00 A.M. Monday November 2, 2020 at Deyo Mission Cemetery with Micky Weryackwe and Ed Tahhahwah officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Sunday November 1, 2020 from 2PM until 5PM at the funeral home
Brant was born in Santa Ana, California on August 3, 1960 to Elmer Poemoceah and Tonie A. Timbo. He was a full blood member of the Comanche Nation and a direct descendant of Parra-o-coon (Bull Bear) and Eschita. He was the oldest of 4 children and spent his early childhood in Garden Grove, California before moving to Lawton with his parents. In June 1980 he married Janetta Tomahsah. They were married for 20 years and during this time they welcomed 3 beautiful daughters.
Brant briefly worked in security for the Comanche Nation Bingo before continuing education for his real passion, Brick laying and masonry. He worked to complete all of his certifications before being accepted into the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen. During his 28 years in the union, he worked on many notable buildings including the Cox Convention Center, additions of the Comanche Memorial Hospital, The First Baptist Church of Lawton, and numerous buildings on Fort Sill.
He is survived by: Mother, Tonie A. Timbo, Children; Nivynuaka Poemoceah of Cyril, Thoseyah Poemoceah of Elgin, Woyukudoy and Daniel Poole of Washington State, Brother; Gerald Poemoceah of the home, Sisters; Stephanie Poemoceah of Lawton, Ginger and José Gutierrez of Meers, Kendra Rosetti of Meers, Grandchildren; Kevin Ray Poemoceah, Devin Wayne Poemoceah, Emerald Rayne Poemoceah-Armstrong, and Arianna Yarbrough, Special Friend; Felicia Perrin and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by: Father, Elmer W. Poemoceah, Step-mother, Lela Poemoceah, Brother; Henry Kosechata, Paternal Grandparents Henry and Lizzie Poemoceah, Maternal Grandparents, Ned and Hilda (Mihesuah) Timbo.
Facemasks required at the funeral home and at the gravesite as well as social distancing.