Bradley A. Bubar, 63, died Jan. 11, 2023 at the Aroostook House of Comfort in Presque Isle, ME with his family by his side following a long battle with cancer. He was born in Caribou, ME, on Nov. 16, 1959 the son of Bayfield and Nancy (Patten) Bubar. Brad was a 1979 graduate of Caribou High School, attended the Portland School of Art, Central Maine Community College where he studied printmaking, and Biola Bible Institute of Los Angeles where he studied Art. He served with the United States Army for over 22 years as a fire direction chief (SFC) in the field artillery division and 10 years as Operations Specialist for US Army Garrison Fort Sill (GS9). He received numerous awards, most notably the Army Commendation Medal (5th Award) and the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara Award. Recently, he was living at Fort Sill, where he was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents of Caribou, are his children: Eric Bubar and Elizabeth Litchford and her husband Daniel, all of Lawton; two brothers: Brent Bubar and wife Linda of Woodland, and Brian Bubar and wife Sonya of Fort Fairfield; a sister, Corrina Wright and husband Mike of Caribou; four grandchildren: Hannah, Jesse, Luke, and Jacob Litchford; aunts and uncles: Carol Robbins, Ronald and Keith Bubar, Betty Allen, and Ronald Pelletier, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Caribou United Baptist Church, 74 High Street, Caribou, Maine on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 from 11 a.m. until time of services which will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Michael Sullivan and Rev. George McLaughlin officiating. Spring interment with military honors will be held at the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers if you wish to contribute in memory of Bradley you may do so through the Aroostook House of Comfort, P.O. Box 867, Presque Isle, ME 04769.