Funeral service for Brad Allen French will be Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Jeremy Travis officiating. Burial will follow at Cache KCA under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

Brad Allen French went peacefully to his heavenly home on Aug. 24, 2023 in Lawton with his loving family by his side. Brad was born to Rex Wilson Bryan Shirley and Virginia Wilson on June 23, 1979 at the Lawton Indian Hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you