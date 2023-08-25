Funeral service for Brad Allen French will be Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Jeremy Travis officiating. Burial will follow at Cache KCA under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Brad Allen French went peacefully to his heavenly home on Aug. 24, 2023 in Lawton with his loving family by his side. Brad was born to Rex Wilson Bryan Shirley and Virginia Wilson on June 23, 1979 at the Lawton Indian Hospital.
Brad had a childhood best friend Marta Renea Hatten, they became husband and wife on July 12, 2012. And they spent the last 12 years together as companions in friendship and love.
Brad worked as a maintenance tech at Bar S last year. He was previously employed at AA-CS Computer Services as an IT Tech with Joe Diaz.
He enjoyed spending time with his loving family. He also loved racing, building race cars, and working in his shop. Brad also enjoyed playing video games (apex legends) and playing with his dogs.
He was a member of Bad Boy Racing and a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Franklin Sr., and Leatrice Cable; uncles: Franklin Cable Jr., Samuel Cable, Charles Cable and Cousin Franklin Lynn Cable, and beloved dogs: Gus, Dallas, and Nikita.
He is survived by his children: Allisyn French, and Isabella Davis both of Edmond; Haley Skiles, Taylor Hatten, Cesar Mariscal all of Lawton; sister, Leanna Banse of Shawnee, mother, Virginia Wilson of Lawton; stepdad, Rex Wilson of Lawton; nephews: Joshua Daukei, Jarod Daukei, and Ryan Banse; nieces: Olivia Skeen and Casey Daukei; and his beloved dogs: Austin French and Bowser French.