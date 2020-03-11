Bonnie Louise Pittard, age 81, Lawton, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in Lawton after a lengthy illness.
She was born July 19, 1938 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to the late Ray Kelly Pittard and Myrtle Lee Harvey Pittard. She moved to Indiahoma in 1979 and to Lawton in 2007.
Bonnie was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, for many years prior to moving to Oklahoma. She loved singing, listening to music, watching game shows and Thunder basketball. She also enjoyed collecting pictures of all her great and grand nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was blessed to have been under the care of Chisholm Trail Hospice, Duncan, and our special thanks to L.D. and Stephanie for their compassionate care during her final illness.
She is survived by her sisters, Jean McGavic, Lawton and Dorothy Buckner, Indianapolis, Indiana and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Billy Ray Pittard.
No formal service is planned.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A family memorial tribute will be held at a later date.
