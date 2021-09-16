Bonnie L. Turner, 94 of Lawton, passed away on Sept. 9, 2021. She was born on April 5, 1927 in Indiahoma, to George and Lula Plumlee. Bonnie was a resident at Brookridge Assisted Living for over 14 years. Her hobbies included, reading, crossword puzzles and collecting recipes.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Turner; sons: Gary Turner and Greg Turner; mother, Lula Plumlee and sister, Roxie Plumlee, son-in-law, David Paugh.
Bonnie was survived by her daughters: Claire Banks and husband Sam of Cache; and Rhonda Paugh of Lawton; granddaughter, Heather Cory and husband John of Oklahoma City; great-grandchildren: Madelyn Cory of Oklahoma City and Andrew Cory of Oklahoma City; cousins: Linda Yackeyonny of Cache; Gary Yackeyonny and wife Audrey of Cache; and Johnathon Yackeyonny of Cache; and numerous other loving relatives, C.E., Ricky, Roy Lee Yackeyonny; great-niece, Tina Walker and husband Ronald, and Terry relatives.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Whinery Huddleston.
Funeral services are at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Whinery Huddleston Chapel, located at 6210 NW Cache Rd. Lawton, Oklahoma. Interment will follow to Cache KCA Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service.
