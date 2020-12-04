Bonnie L (Britton) Mehal was taken home by the angels at 4:03 p.m., Nov. 27, 2020 at OU Medical Center Trauma ICU after a lengthy battle with Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia. She was our heart, our glue, our best friend!
Bonnie was born on July 30, 1956 in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Her father and mother moved the family to Cleveland, Ohio shortly after her birth and later to the suburb of Brunswick, Ohio where she met her husband, John, while attending Brunswick High School. The two began “going steady” on July 31, 1969.
Bonnie & John married in Clarksburg, West Virginia on Nov. 29, 1972 where their daughter was also born on Dec. 23, 1974. The Mehal family shared John’s Army career where Bonnie proved to be a very strong Army wife and dedicated, loving mother during two tours in Germany during the Cold War.
Bonnie was never satisfied being just an Army wife, so she began earning a little extra money babysitting for other mothers during their first stint in Germany. When the work bug hit Bonnie, she was off and running, working her way through the Army Air Force Exchange Service beginning behind a hot dog stand at Fort Ritchie, Maryland. She next worked at the AAFES Site & Sound on Peden Barracks, Wertheim, Germany as well as the Shoppette. Upon return to the United States, she was hired by Hastings Entertainment and was Inventory Control Manager. She worked at Hastings for 24 years until the company folded. She took off six months, but retirement was not for her so she began employment with Lowes Home Improvement. She worked at Lowes for 7 years, only leaving due to being diagnosed with AML on Sept. 22, 2019. Bonnie will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Bonnie was a faithful member of Western Hills Church of Christ, and drew great spiritual strength from Pastor Harley Davidson and the congregation.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie (Wetzel) Britton and father, Edward Ray Britton. She is survived by her husband, John Mehal, daughter Christine L (Mehal) McBride and love-of-her-life granddaughter, Lauren E McBride. She is also survived by siblings: Charlotte (Britton) Kesling, husband Sherman; Edward C Britton; LaWanda (Britton) Jones, husband Frank; Robert Britton; Sheryl (Britton) Price, husband Christian; and Aunt, Betty (Wetzel) Riffle and many nieces and nephews.
We ask that you give generously to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.