Funeral for Bonnie Jean Walters will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at First Baptist East with the Rev. Doug Passmore, pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery east of Lawton under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Bonnie Jean Walters was born to Manville and Maggie Cox on March 30, 1934, in Lebanon, Missouri, and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the age of 89.
Bonnie attended First Baptist East. She enjoyed sitting on her front porch, having coffee with the ladies on Friday and going to thrift shops and garage sales with her daughter, Brenda.
She left behind two daughters, Brenda J. Brown and Tonya L. Walters, both of Lawton, Oklahoma; seven grandkids: Michelle Alexander and husband, Rick, Kristen Keen and husband, Brian, both from Lebanon, Missouri, Jeremy Lewis and wife, Kim, Kensi Mullen and husband, Ronnie, Bailey Walters and girlfriend, Hayley, and Cooper Walters all of Lawton, and Marci Miller and husband, Robert of Elgin, Oklahoma. Also surviving are 15 great-grandkids: Danielle Payne, Dakota Chastain, Makayah Alexander, Lane, Kaleb, and Maysen Doing, Kaylee, Kelsey and Kyler Keen all of Lebanon, Missouri, Gage Lewis, Mavrik and Grace Kriz, Brody and Bryce Sellers all of Lawton, Memphis, Morgan and Millie Miller of Elgin; and four great-great-grandkids: Emery and Dayton Payne, Raelynn and Oakley Doing of Lebanon, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manville and Maggie Cox; brothers: Ray and Joe Cox; sister, Zelma Sturdevant; husband, Rocky Walters; son, Mike Lewis; and son-in-law, Maurice Brown.