Bonnie Jean McCaig, 83 of Lawton, passed away on June 9, 2021. Bonnie was born on Jan. 2, 1938, to John and Edith Carpenter in Oregon.
Bonnie graduated from Lawton High School. She worked for The Lawton Constitution in the Circulation Department. She also sold life insurance, and then later she sold real estate for her sister-in-law, Sharon Carpenter. Then worked at Walmart for 17 years and retired from there. She was very active and volunteered at the voting polls and was involved in church at Grace Fellowship.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith Carpenter; husband, Willard McCaig; son, Roy Hughes; brother, James Franklin Carpenter; stepdad, Frank Hughes; stepsister, Helen Hughes; ex-husbands: Asa Andrews, and Leroy Hughes.
She is survived by her sons, Roy’s daughter Shannon Walker; sons, Danny Hughes; Tommy Hughes; and Roy Hughes Jr.; Billy Hughes and Belinda Browning of Pineville Louisiana, and daughters: Krystal Scott, and Ashland Roberts; Roger Andrews, of Lawton, and daughter Sheena, and son, Brian Andrews; Frank Andrews and Ofilia Villarreal of Longview, Texas and daughter, Manuela Byler, step sons: Rudy Rendon, Brandon Rendon, and Michael Worden; step-brother, Leon and Suzanne Hughes of Houston, Texas; stepsons: Delbert McCaig and wife Kathy; Danny McCaig and wife Robin, and Delton McCaig; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services for Bonnie Jean McCaig will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Pecan Cemetery. The family will have a visitation on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.
