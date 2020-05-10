Bonita Sue (Pennington) Depue, 80, Lawton, was born October 27, 1939 in Grandfield, OK to Glenn Edward and Nancy Orinthia (Turner) Pennington and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on May 4, 2020 at the age of 80 years, 6 months and 7 days.
Bonita grew up at Randlett where she attended school. Following high school, she did custom sewing until moving to Lamar, MO. There she attended nursing school, working as an LPN in nursing homes and a special needs home. While in Lamar she met Larry Lee Depue and they married on March 31, 1978 in Miami, OK. In 2004 the couple retired to Lawton, OK. They enjoyed garage sales and antiquing together. Bonita liked to sew and she enjoyed attending Abundant Life Church in Geronimo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry in 2014; and a sister, Dixie Fischer.
Survivors include a sister, Connie Pierce and husband Gary of Geronimo; 3 brothers and spouses, C.L. and Judy Pennington of Cache, OK, Raun and Tammye Pennington of Duncan, OK, and Randy Pennington of Lawton; a special step-daughter, Nancy Lea Paoletti and husband David of Wayne, MI; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
