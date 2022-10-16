Funeral services for Boby Ray “Bob” Jackson will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, Snyder, with Rev. Les J. Banks, Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Tipton, officiating.

Burial will be in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.