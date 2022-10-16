Funeral services for Boby Ray “Bob” Jackson will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, Snyder, with Rev. Les J. Banks, Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Tipton, officiating.
Burial will be in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
Boby Ray “Bob” Jackson, 89 of Snyder, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a brief illness. He was born Feb. 24, 1933 in Bray, to Bert D. and Maddie (Pryor) Jackson. The family moved to Snyder during Bob’s early elementary days. He grew up in Snyder and married Jean Miller of Mountain Park, on June 12, 1954 in Hobart. To this marriage two children were born, Dennis Wayne and Carol Jean. Throughout Bob’s life he enjoyed sitting on his front porch visiting with family and friends, working with his hands (he could fix anything) helping others, cooking the best food ever, going out to eat, and playing dominoes with his family. Bob spent many years as a carpenter.
Bob is survived by his two children: Dennis Wayne Jackson and wife Teresa of Indiahoma, and Carol McPhail and husband Mark of Snyder; three grandchildren: Cory Jackson of Snyder; Denver McPhail and wife Sarah of Tulsa, and Mack McPhail and wife Chandler of Oklahoma City, six great-grandchildren he cherished: Drew Jackson of Marlow; Lincoln, Ryan, Sterling and Ridge of Tulsa, and Charlie of Oklahoma City; one brother, W.L. Jackson and wife Louise of Snyder, and one sister, Helen Brockman of Boise, Idaho. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years of marriage, Jean, his parents, Bert D. and Maddie Jackson, two sisters, Naomi Tyler and Edna Wright and a brother, Doyle Jackson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairlawn Cemetery Association, PO Box 815, Snyder, Oklahoma 73566