Bobby R. Thompson, age 81, of Lawton passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Bobby was born on Aug. 11, 1940 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Clarence and Pearl (Ellis) Thompson. He enlisted in the United States Army on Aug. 16, 1957 at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. He proudly served his country for over 23 years before retiring in October of 1980 as a Command Sergeant Major (CSM). While in the Army, he received numerous awards, medals and commendations to include attending Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, achieving a Bachelor of Science degree. Bobby married the love of his life, Hilda Lulei, in Germany. He was a good storyteller and told them with enthusiasm, which everyone enjoyed. Bobby was a good, loving and caring father. He enjoyed traveling in his RV, reading, gardening, and DIY projects but most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Pearl (Ellis) Thompson; one sister, Nancy Wade and one brother, Eugene Thompson.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Hilda Thompson of Lawton; three sons: Robert Thompson of Lawton; Michael Thompson of Granger, Indiana and Stephen Thompson of Mishawaka, Indiana and one grandson, Jacob Thompson of Granger, Indiana along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bobby’s honor to a charity of your choice.
Graveside services for Bobby R. Thompson will be on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston. The family will have a visitation on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.