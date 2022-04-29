Funeral for Bobby R. Thompson, 81, Lawton, will be Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

Mr. Thompson died April 27, 2022.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com

