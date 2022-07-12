Bobby Joe Riley, 84, of Burkburnett, TX passed away at Hospice of Wichita Falls on July 5, 2022. Bobby was born in Wichita Falls, TX on Oct. 10, 1937 to Henry Wade Riley and Katherine (Byrd) Riley.
Bobby attended Wichita Falls High School and at 17, joined the United States Air Force, attaining rank of Staff Sgt. while serving in North Africa.
He was a very successful businessman. He owned and operated Computer Application Services for over 30 years and was very devoted to his craft and the people he served. After retirement he lived in Burkburnett and belonged to the Walters Golf Club, spending many days golfing there.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter.
Survivors include his wife, Adella Pauline (Roberts) Riley; four sons: Ross Riley of Nocona, TX; Stephen R. Riley and wife Shannon of Wichita Falls, TX; Christopher Riley and wife Sandra of Newport News, VA and Michael Riley and wife Susan of Loving, TX; 10 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Dean Hooker of Walters, and Sally Beavers of Lawton.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Bobby can be made to The Walters Cemetery Association, PO Box 485, Walters, OK 73572.