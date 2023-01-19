Funeral Services Coach Bob Hart, 85, Walters, will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Walters, with burial in the Walters Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial Donations can be made to SWOSU Football Legacy Fund, an animal shelter near you or the charity of your choice.
Bobby Glen Hart departed this life on Jan. 15, 2023 in Temple. He was born on Jan. 22, 1937, west of Walters to Clay and Ida V. (Martin) Hart. He was the oldest of their five children. Bob coached football and track for 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Ida V. Hart; his wife, Sandra Hart; his sister, Idanelle White; his in-laws, Bill and Alice Cleaver; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Duane Kreutzer; and his beloved son, Jeffrey Hart.
Survivors include daughter, Sherri Newport (David) of Peoria, AZ; son, Jerry DeFord (Sherry) of Norman; daughter-in-law, Juli Gant Hart of Walters; grandchildren: Samantha Stepanek (Neil); Michael Hart (Morgan); Ashli Adams (Seth); Steven Newport (Sarah); Madesyn Newport (Alexis); Britane Outlaw (Jason) and Drake Diacon; great-grandchildren: Lincoln and Ralston Stepanek; Becklynn and Walker Hart; Todd and Taylor Adams, and Gwendolyn Boese. He’s also survived by brothers: Clinton Hart (Sandra) of Walters; Gary Hart (Stacy) of Lawton, and Daryl Hart (Carol) of Sterling, along with many dear nephews and nieces, other family members, friends, athletes, and students.