Funeral Services Coach Bob Hart, 85, Walters, will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Walters, with burial in the Walters Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m.

Memorial Donations can be made to SWOSU Football Legacy Fund, an animal shelter near you or the charity of your choice.