Funeral Service for Bobby Hale, 88, Temple, will be at First Baptist Church, Temple, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Bruce Humphries Officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple with burial in the Temple Cemetery.
Viewing at Hart-Wyatt in Temple Tuesday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:30 am.
Bobby Verne Hale was born to Herman Aden and Ruby Louisa (Stewart) Hale on September 15, 1931 in the Taylor Store Community of Cotton County, OK and departed this life in Temple, OK on July 31, 2020 at the age of 88 years, 10 months and 16 days.
Bobby grew up in the Taylor Store Community east of Randlett, OK and attended Taylor School until transferring to Temple in the 5th grade. He graduated from Temple High School in 1949 and went on to Oklahoma A&M on a football scholarship. He married Carol Jean Worsham on January 3, 1950 in Wichita Falls, TX.
After a couple years in Stillwater and a sports-ending injury they returned to Temple where Bobby went to work for his father-in-law at Worsham Bros Filling Station. He later worked at the in-law’s mill but it was only open during harvest so he began driving a truck cross country, delivering produce. As the mill branched out into the fertilizer business Bobby was able to work there fulltime. He and Carol took ownership of Temple Milling in 1974. In 1981 he partnered with Andy Rylant in Aero Crop, and also enjoyed his land and cattle operation.
Bobby was a member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, horse races, partnering on several horses, hunting quail, checking cows with Konner, cooking and loved practical jokes. He also enjoyed going pheasant hunting at his in-law’s place in Faulkton, SD. He was active with the grandkids hog shows and was always thoughtful with his kids and grandkids. For many years he was generous to the kids of Cotton County who participated in livestock shows.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ruby Hale; his sister, Pattye Jeanne King; and twin infant grandsons in 1976.
Survivors include his wife, Carol of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Keith Jennings of Lawton; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Valerie Hale of Temple; 4 grandchildren, Bridget Matlock of Tuttle, OK, Rylee Hale, Konner Hale and Karington Hale of Temple; 2 great grandchildren, Addison Tompkins and LaRynn Matlock; other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Temple, OK.