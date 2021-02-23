Bobby Fox passed away on Feb. 12, 2021 after his battle with cancer.
The family is having a visitation on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. The family will hold a private family service at a later date.
Bobby was born in Lawton to Sue Fox and Robert Widner on July 2, 1958.
Bobby attended school in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower in 1976. Bobby loved life and the outdoors. He loved fishing and even when fish weren’t biting for everyone else, Bobby was the only one catching “em”. When Bobby took on a hobby or project he wanted to be the best he could be. So when he started bowling he was the youngest bowler to bowl a perfect score at the age of 15 in a sanctioned league. Bobby finally found his niche when he started working in sales at Smicklas Chevrolet in Oklahoma City in 1990. His first year he was ranked No. 10 in new car sales in the nation. Bobby could sell ice to an eskimo.
Bobby married Lorrie Amero in 1988 and had two wonderful sons: Jordan and Nile Fox both of Cache. Even though Bobby and Lorrie divorced in 1990, anyone who knew them knew that they never really separated. Lorrie was with Bobby until he left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior. And to see his Mother Sue, who he missed terribly.
Bobby is survived by his two sons: Jordan Fox and Nile Fox, both of Cache and his faithful dog Sally. He was preceded in death by his mother Sue and father Robert Widner.