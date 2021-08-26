INDIAHOMA — Funeral service for Bobby Brent Carter will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in First Baptist Church, Snyder, with the Rev. Les Banks, pastor, First Baptist Church, Tipton, officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
The family will greet friends Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bobby Brent Carter, 67, Indiahoma, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at his home in Indiahoma surrounded by his family. He battled several serious medical conditions late in life and fought valiantly to the very end. The words “give up” or “quit” were not in his vocabulary.
He was born in Hobart, on Sept. 2, 1953, to Vernon Jefferson and Eva Lee (Smith) Carter. Bob grew up and lived in the Indiahoma community his entire life. He supported Indiahoma athletics and enjoyed attending basketball games and school social functions. Bob loved to travel and rarely met a stranger. He was always ready for the next family vacation and taught us that we could learn more from traveling to new places than we could ever learn from a book.
Bob’s love of music was apparent to anyone who was lucky enough to know him. The Beatles were his favorite along with the Rolling Stones and Motown. He would Say “Good music should make you feel something”. Becoming a custom wheat harvester seemed predestined for Bob. He followed in his father’s footsteps and traveled the United States cutting wheat with his family in tow. He often said, “Most people have to leave their families every day to go to work, I’m lucky enough to take mine with me”.
Bob is survived by his six children whom he loved dearly and fiercely: Chasdity and Rodney Tartsah of Cache; Jason and Mandy Carter of Roosevelt; Jessica Carter of Indiahoma; Kristin Carter of Indiahoma; Kinlee Carter of Granite; and Keegan Carter of Granite. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Chance and wife Amy; Trent; Kaylee; Lance; Gabriel; Tristan; Carter; Wyatt and Selena; two great-grandchildren: Madi and Jameson; nephew, Dane Carter, his wife Heather and their daughter Lola; niece, Dawn Doak and husband Robert; sister-in-law, Linda Carter and step-siblings: Ginger Lemons and Pam Morris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Pamela Carter, and a brother, Jimmie Carter.
