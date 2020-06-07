Bobby Curtis Dillard, 73 of Marlow passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Viewing will be at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home on Wednesday June 10 and Thursday June 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private Graveside service will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Friday June 12, 2020.
Bobby was born in Norman, OK on January 13, 1947 to James and Dorothy Dillard. Bobby was a 1965 graduate of Norman High School. After graduation, Bobby went to work in the oil fields as a seismograph operator. Bobby quit working in the oil industry when he was given the opportunity to work in the electrical field. Bobby worked as an electrician for the remainder of his life; both for companies and as a self-employed contractor. Bobby finished his career working for the Lawton Public Schools as the Electrical Contracting Supervisor. Bobby was an artist; he enjoyed painting, drawing, and woodworking. He was a perfectionist in all that he did. Bobby’s most enjoyable times were when he was out fishing for Bass. Bobby was a longtime member of the Chisolm Trail Bass Club of Duncan. It did not matter whether you knew him as Bass On, Dad, Uncle Bob, Bud, or Pap Paw; he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his son: Kyle Dillard of Marlow; his daughter and her husband: Marcy and Randall Bridges of Lawton, OK; his grandchildren: Brady and Carson Bridges of Lawton, OK; his sister and her husband, Charlotte and Bob Peters of Argyle, TX. his nephew: Robbie Peters of Argyle, TX and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Rebekah Dillard his brother: little Jimmy Dillard and his niece: Amanda Peters.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.