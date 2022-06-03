ROUND ROCK, Texas — Bobbie Lou Churchwell Fischer was born Nov. 16, 1928, in Altus, Oklahoma, to Charles and Emma (Dyer) Churchwell. She passed away in Round Rock, Texas, on May 30, 2022, at the age of 93.
Bobbie grew up on a farm in Altus with three sisters and two brothers. She graduated from Walters High School in Walters, OK, in 1946. Later that year, she married Kenneth Gene (Jack) Fischer on Dec. 14, 1946. Jack and Bobbie had two sons: Terry Wayne Fischer and Ronald Steve Fischer.
They lived in Lawton, OK, where she was a telephone operator for over 30 years. They retired and moved to Kingsland, Texas, in 1983 where they enjoyed living on Lake LBJ and made many good friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingsland and later Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church at Buchanan Dam, Texas.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her brother, Darrell Churchwell; parents; husband, Jack; brother, Bill Churchwell.
She is survived by her sons Terry and wife Gayle of Del City, OK and Steve and wife Ann of Georgetown, Texas; grandchildren: Teresa Martin, Paul Fischer, Keegan Fischer, Kim Bradell, Jessie Harlin and Claire Harlin as well as four great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Virginia Mitchell, Queva Hunt, Doris Saunders and husband, Jack, several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Martha Sue Looney.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, Oklahoma.
The family would like to thank the many good neighbors and friends who helped her live the long life she loved on Lake LBJ, the caring staff at The Cottages at Chandler Creek in Round Rock and Divinity Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church at 19135 TX Hwy 29, Buchanan Dam, TX 78609 or the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Bobbie’s care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave., Kingsland, Texas 78639 325-388-0008