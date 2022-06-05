Bob W. Tenequer was born on Jan. 1, 1931 at the Kiowa Indian Hospital in Lawton. He attended school at Cache Primary, Fort Sill Indian School and Lindrith Nazarene Bible School in Lindrith, New Mexico.
Bob was a former golden glove boxer, some of his championships include; All Indian Boxing, Southwest Oklahoma District, 3 years in a row Springfield, MO, 6th Armour, 2 years in a row St. Louis, MO, 5th army, 2 years in a row, all army runner up national golden glove, and the national AAU champion.
Bob was a Cpl.US Army special service, Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Later employed as a heavy equipment operator, jackpile mine Laguna, NM, B.I.A Navajo Area, Crown Point Agency in NM and maintenance foreman for Chinle Agency in Chinle, AZ where he retired in 1994 after 29 years and 11 months of service. After his retirement he came back home to Lawton.
Bob hobbies include working with Indian youth, coaching basketball, baseball, softball, and teaching them good sportsmanship, as well as being an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Bob is survived by Bob Jr. and LouAnn Tenequer of Laguna, NM; Mario and Valerie Tenequer of Kayenta, AZ; Bobbie and Tim Saupitty; Victor Tenequer; Nadia Tenequer; Jane and Kevin Wahkinney all of Lawton; Nathaniel and Ivan Peters all of Shiprock, NM. He is also survived by 46 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild.
Bob was predeceased by the love of his life Cecelia Carol Tenequer; parents: Jane Woommavovah and Bob Pah-Ve Tenequer; brothers: Max Burgess, Andrew Tenequer, Nathaniel Woommavovah, and Ray Tenequer; sisters: Ruth Simmons-Tenequer, Ethelene Tenequer, Ruth Woommavovah-Palmer, Beatrice Tenequer-Samis, and Barbara Tenequer-Patterson; children: Adrian, Nathaniel, Troy, Virgil, Conrad, Marcelina Tenequer and Tiffany Cooley.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday June 8, 2022, at the LDS Church 7002 SW Drakestone Blvd, Lawton. Prayer services will be Tuesday June 7, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Watchetaker Hall, Lawton.
Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.