Blanche Jane Wahnee of Carnegie, passed away Aug. 12, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
Graveside service will be Thursday Aug. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Rainey Mountain Cemetery, Mt. View. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Prayer Service will be that evening at 6:30 p.m., both at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
She was born on March 8, 1946 to Myers Wahnee Sr, and Maggie Poolant Wahnee in Anadarko. Blanche was a proud member of the Comanche tribe and was also of Kiowa descent. Her paternal grandparents were Shannon Tahdoquah Wahnee and Hebo Blanche Tooahnipper. Her maternal grandparents were Stephen James Poolant and Meta Jane Goombi. Blanche was a great-granddaughter of Millie Durgan, Kiowa captive. She was an artist, teacher, and Indian activist.
Blanche graduated from Anadarko High School in 1964. She graduated from Southwestern State College (now SWOSU) Weatherford, in 1970 with a BA. She then earned a Master of Arts from Columbia University, New York, NY in 1972. Blanche worked at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, KS as a Professor of Art. She retired from HINU after 30 years of teaching.
Blanche enjoyed painting that focused Native American culture. She encouraged her students to incorporate aspects of their own cultural backgrounds into their art. While at HINU, she served as both set and costume designer for HINU’s nationally known Thunderbird theater group.
While she was attending graduate school in NY City, Blanche worked as an assistant Buffy St. Marie and was able to meet different well-known musicians with whom she maintained friendships over the years. She loved to sing and took singing lessons at that time. She was part of a protest that called attention to Native American remains and artifacts owned and displayed by a natural history museum in NY City.
In 1977, Blanche married Luther G. Narcomey in Lawrence, KS. They were married 45 years at the time of her death. They raised her niece and nephew, Kristy Wahnee and Shannon James Wahnee. Blanche was also the caregiver of our mother prior to our mother’s death.
After retirement, Blanche enjoyed making and selling jewelry at pow-wows and craft shows. She attended various Indian art shows with her husband where she enjoyed meeting and making new friends and renewing old acquaintances. She often was a judge at art shows in Oklahoma and Kansas. She made shawls and designed appliques to decorate them. Blanche loved to sew and made ribbon-shirts, baby blankets, pillows, etc. When she became unable to sew due to her illness, she continued doing crafts.
Blanche served on the Comanche Nation Museum Board for several years. She loved her Wahnee-Connewerdy family and actively participated in the family reunions and gatherings. Blanche was also very proud of her Kiowa family. She loved and supported the Millie Durgan Descendants group and designed a T-shirt for the 2019 Millie Durgan Family Reunion.
Blanche was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, her beloved son James, and nephew Robert Wahnee.
She is survived by her husband Luther Narcomey; her daughter Kristy Ann Wahnee and nephew Michael Wahnee all of the home; siblings: Myers Wahnee Jr. of Mountain View; Wanda Wahnee Priddy, Lawton; Stuart Wahnee, Mountain View; Maude Washa, Weatherford; Joy Wahnee, Oologah, and Ernest Wahnee, Mountain View; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.