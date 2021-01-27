Blanche Billingslea Gildart (née Cenia Blanche Kinsey) June 21, 1934-Jan. 23, 2021.
Blanche Gildart passed quietly on Jan. 23, 2021 from COVID-19. She was a second-generation Oklahoman, born in Lawton to Effie Ruth Specht and Pressley Kinsey. Both sets of her grandparents stepped in to help care for her while her parents sought employment during the worst parts of the Great Depression. Although her parents’ marriage did not survive the economic stress, her large extended family remained united, and it expanded when her mother remarried the best stepfather – later grandfather – anyone could ever have. Don Billingslea had daughters who became true sisters, and as they started their families, it all just got bigger and more fun. The new family also brought Blanche what she wanted and had prayed for most: a baby sister with black hair and blue eyes.
Blanche went to Cameron in Lawton, then to the University of Oklahoma for her BA and Master’s Degree. She did her student teaching in Los Angeles and returned to teach at Lawton High School. On June 17, 1961, she married Charles R. Gildart Jr., at Fort Sill. They moved 21 times over the next 10 years, and each time, in each new home, the first thing she did was paint every room in the house sky blue. It was her way of maintaining a sense of consistency for her children and for herself amid the regular upheavals of moving from base to base.
She was five feet nothing (though she would tell you five feet-two) and could look anyone in the eye. She was relentlessly elegant: clothes, dishes, upholstery, all of it. She always dressed like she had someplace important to go, and she was usually happiest when that was the case. She was the master of the grand gesture and generous to a fault. She wore high heels everywhere, every day, until she was well into her sixties, and she could walk on anything in them.
Blanche loved music and theater and beautiful things, but nothing more than her family and her friends. She made sure that despite all the travel her children knew and loved their extended family. And she made a point of keeping in touch with pretty much everyone she had ever met, up until vascular dementia made that impossible. She wrote beautiful long letters in effortlessly graceful cursive always signed off with love. To her way of thinking, anything worth doing was worth way overdoing, and if you did not like it, oh well, too bad.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and stepfather, Don Billingslea; by her heart sisters: Lois Ann and Doris Jeanne (nee Billingslea) and their husbands: Larry Smith and Bill O’Connell, and by her aunts and uncles: Homer and Madeline Specht and Buck and Jaunita Kinsey, and by so many others she loved and missed. She is survived by her children, Charles III and Leslie, by her children-in-law, Joanne Gildart and Andrew Plaisted, by her grandchildren: Samson Plaisted; Chance Gildart; and Andrea Gildart; by her sister-in-law, Ruth Gildart Lewis; brother-in-law, Richard Hogue, and by her baby sister with the blue eyes and black hair, Marilyn Billingslea Hogue. She also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Instead of flowers, please spend some time with someone you love. Call someone you miss. Write and send a letter. Paint something. Spread a little beauty and a lot of love. And please, wear a mask.