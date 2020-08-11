Word has been received of the death of Blake Alan Landers, 29, Lawton, Blake was born Aug. 15, 1991 in Lawton and passed Aug. 5, 2020 in Lawton.
Blake was a quiet and private person who enjoyed the time he spent with his buddies playing games. He will be deeply missed.
Survived by father Tim Landers, mother Barbara Landers; siblings: Kenneth, Shelby, Bobbie, and Adam. Also survived by Maternal Grandparent Anita Patterson of Lawton OK. Several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Preceded in death by Maternal Grandparent Oscar C. Patterson and Paternal Grandparents Thomas Carl and Etta Maxivee Landers, Uncle Carl Landers and Aunt Donna Jean Landers.