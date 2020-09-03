Funeral Services for Bishop, Dr. Preston A. Butler, Sr., age 88, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church (1408 SW Pennsylvania) in Lawton, with Chief Apostle, Dr. Tenia M. Price, officiating
VIEWING/VISITATION: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.—Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 “C” Avenue SW) in Lawton.
Bishop Butler died Thursday, August 27, 2020. Burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Fort Sill National Cemetery (2648 Jake Dunn Road) in Elgin, under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Bishop Preston Albert Butler, Sr. was born in Croom, MD on December 15, 1931 to the parents John Thomas Henry and Louise Wran Butler. He had one brother named Joseph Washington who preceded him in death and one sister, Carlyn Diggs. Bishop Butler had a wonderful childhood growing up just outside Washington District of Colombia. He played baseball when he had time away from harvesting tobacco and matriculated through the local public school system.
Bishop Butler grew up in the AME denomination under the tender guidance of his father who was a deacon, but he was introduced to “holiness” when he left home to join the United States Army. He accepted the Lord in 1948, and shortly thereafter was called to the ministry under the leadership of the late Elder Sylvester Ivey, at New Hope Church of God in Christ (COGIC) in Lawton, OK.
Upon leaving the Army, he moved his family to Washington, D.C. While in D.C., Bishop and his family served under the leadership of Bishop Warren Cruddup, Sr., at St. Paul COGIC. Bishop Butler and his family later returned to Lawton, OK. He served in the COGIC, as a pastor of various ministries, until God led him to establish his own church. Friendship COGIC (later renamed Friendship Pentecostal Holiness) started with his family of eight and less than ten members. The first service was held in the living room of his home; and later that year, with the help Lamar Cook, his father-in-law, a brand new church was built at 1408 Pennsylvania Avenue. Over a 40 year period, the church grew to over 500+ members. During this time, in order to support his family and the church, Bishop worked for Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and served 37 years as a Civil Servant.
He was consecrated as a Bishop after a church in Germany and one in Virginia requested that he be their overseer. In 2017, he became the Overseer Emeritus of the Trinity Word of Faith Ministries at the invitation of the founder, the late Bishop James O. Lawson. In 2012, Bishop was presented with an Honorary Doctorate of Ministry by the Fellowship Bible Institute of the State of Oklahoma for serving over 50 years in ministry.
Bishop Butler was very active for many years in the Lawton Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, and was a lifetime member of the NAACP. He devoted most of his life to the church, caring for people in the community, and providing for his family. He made a great impact on the lives of thousands of people while serving as the Founder and Pastor of Friendship.
Bishop Butler married the late Mearline Cook, who passed in 2000. Later, he married Melidean Hicks. From these unions, Bishop was blessed with ten wonderful children; Earline Regina Butler of Dallas, TX, Matline Liverman (Doug) of Lawton, OK, Myraline Carter (Detrius) of Sandy, Utah, Brenda Hunter of Lawton, Arvin (Lisa) Butler and Marvin (Vickie) Hicks-Butler, both of Dallas, and Preston, Jr. (Kathryn) of Oceanside, CA, James Hunter of Oklahoma City, OK, Ronald Lewis of Lawton, OK and Bobby Lewis (Necole) of Dallas, TX; his sister, Carlyn Diggs of Upper Marlboro, MD; 21 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, and a host of relatives, extended family, friends, and an innumerable church family. Over his productive life, he was blessed with numerous godsons and goddaughters, in particular, Ms. Emma Jean Lewis of Arkansas.