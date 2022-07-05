Funeral service for Birgit Maria Smith will be Noon, Friday, July 8, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Kenny Baker of Marlow, officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Birgit Maria Smith, 64, Lawton, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Lawton. She was born Feb. 26, 1958 in Gissen, Germany to Gerald Clark Camp and Christel (Huttenberger) Camp Truss. Birgit grew up in Germany and later met Jerry Smith who was stationed in Germany while serving in the United States Army. They were married in Gissen, Germany on Sept. 28, 1979. The family initially came to the United States in 1986 and lived in Lawton but Jerry was later transferred back to Germany where they lived for a while and finally settled in Lawton. Birgit was a cosmetologist and was very talented in many other ways. She was an excellent craftsperson and creative, for example, she made baby blankets, jewelry, and was an excellent poet. Birgit worked for newspapers in New York and Lawton. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren, children, and husband and will be missed dearly.
Birgit is survived by her husband of the home; five children: Christel Pinion of Lawton; Martin Smith and wife Melissa of Norman; Patrick Smith and wife Crystal of Blanchard; Gerald Smith and wife Haley of Moore, and Daniell Campbell of Lawton; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren plus one on the way; mother and stepfather, Christel (Huttenberger) Camp Truss and Rainer Truss.